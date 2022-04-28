U.S. Air Force Col. William Hunter, 81st Training Wing commander, and children from the Keesler Child Development Center participate in a tree planting ceremony during the Arbor Day Celebration at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 28, 2022. A Tree City USA flag presentation also took place at the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 16:27
|Photo ID:
|7165902
|VIRIN:
|220428-F-BD983-1095
|Resolution:
|5232x3604
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keesler puts down roots for Arbor Day [Image 7 of 7], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
