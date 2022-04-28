Keesler puts down roots for Arbor Day

U.S. Air Force Col. William Hunter, 81st Training Wing commander, Meacham Harlow, Urban & Community Forestry Partnership coordinator, and Col. Stuart Rubio, 403rd Wing commander, pose for a photo with the Tree City USA flag during the Arbor Day Celebration outside of the child development center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 28, 2022. A tree planting ceremony also took place at the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
