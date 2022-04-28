Keesler puts down roots for Arbor Day

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sarah Esparza, 81st Training Wing command chief, reads the Arbor Day proclamation to a preschool class at the Keesler Child Development Center during the Arbor Day Celebration at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 28, 2022. A tree planting ceremony and a Tree City USA flag presentation also took place at the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

