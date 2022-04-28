U.S. Air Force Col. William Hunter, 81st Training Wing commander, and children from the Keesler Child Development Center view hand painted stones they made for the Arbor Day Celebration at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 28, 2022. A tree planting ceremony and a Tree City USA flag presentation also took place at the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Date Posted: 04.28.2022 16:27 Photo ID: 7165895 VIRIN: 220428-F-BD983-1030 Resolution: 5220x3616 Size: 3.47 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keesler puts down roots for Arbor Day [Image 7 of 7], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.