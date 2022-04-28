Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler puts down roots for Arbor Day [Image 1 of 7]

    Keesler puts down roots for Arbor Day

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. William Hunter, 81st Training Wing commander, and children from the Keesler Child Development Center view hand painted stones they made for the Arbor Day Celebration at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 28, 2022. A tree planting ceremony and a Tree City USA flag presentation also took place at the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler puts down roots for Arbor Day [Image 7 of 7], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Arbor Day
    Air Education and Training Command
    Child Development Center Tree Planting

