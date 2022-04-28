Keesler puts down roots for Arbor Day

U.S. Air Force Col. William Hunter, 81st Training Wing commander, and children from the Keesler Child Development Center view hand painted stones they made for the Arbor Day Celebration at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 28, 2022. A tree planting ceremony and a Tree City USA flag presentation also took place at the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
