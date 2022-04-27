Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ground power is air power [Image 3 of 4]

    Ground power is air power

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Del Oso 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joshua Ball, 325th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment section chief, conducts an operations check on a generator at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 27, 2022. After routine maintenance, equipment must be tested to ensure successful use during flight line operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Del Oso)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 11:55
    Photo ID: 7165382
    VIRIN: 220427-F-DB615-1143
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ground power is air power [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ground power is air power
    Ground power is air power
    Ground power is air power
    Ground power is air power

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ground power is air power

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Tyndall Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Mechanic
    LRS
    AGE
    Air Power
    325th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT