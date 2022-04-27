Ground power is air power

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joshua Ball, 325th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment section chief, conducts an operations check on a generator at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 27, 2022. After routine maintenance, equipment must be tested to ensure successful use during flight line operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Del Oso)

