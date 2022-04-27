U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. David Stribling, 325th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment craftsman, connects a generator to the tow-hitch of a truck at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 27, 2022. AGE maintainers supply the flight line with ground support equipment to include generators, air compressors, flood lights, and bomb lifts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Del Oso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2022 Date Posted: 04.28.2022 11:55 Photo ID: 7165380 VIRIN: 220427-F-DB615-1003 Resolution: 5614x3735 Size: 1.15 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ground power is air power [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.