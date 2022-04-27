Flood lights are stowed on the flight line at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 27, 2022. Flood lights must be maintained and ready to use for flight line security and installation operations at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Del Oso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2022 Date Posted: 04.28.2022 11:55 Photo ID: 7165381 VIRIN: 220427-F-DB615-1126 Resolution: 5970x3972 Size: 787.15 KB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ground power is air power [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.