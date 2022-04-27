Ground power is air power

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joshua Ball, 325th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment section chief, conducts an operations check on a generator at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 27, 2022. Generators are used primarily to assist in aircraft engine start-ups, however, they have many uses across the installation including providing power to various units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Del Oso)
Tyndall Air Force Base
