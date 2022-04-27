Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SecAF Kendall, CSAF Brown, CSO Raymond testify at HASC budget hearing [Image 19 of 20]

    SecAF Kendall, CSAF Brown, CSO Raymond testify at HASC budget hearing

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall testifies before the House Armed Services Committee on the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal year 2023 budget request, Washington, D.C., April 27, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 10:28
    Photo ID: 7165198
    VIRIN: 220427-F-LE393-0603
    Resolution: 5686x3783
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SecAF Kendall, CSAF Brown, CSO Raymond testify at HASC budget hearing [Image 20 of 20], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

