SecAF Kendall, CSAF Brown, CSO Raymond testify at HASC budget hearing

Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond testifies before the House Armed Services Committee on the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal year 2023 budget request, Washington, D.C., April 27, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
