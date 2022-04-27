SecAF Kendall, CSAF Brown, CSO Raymond testify at HASC budget hearing

Maj. Gen. Christopher Finerty, director of the Air Force legislative liaison office, listens to Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. and Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond testify before the House Armed Services Committee on the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal year 2023 budget request, Washington, D.C., April 27, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

