    ROKAF; 8th CES Fire Fighters respond to simulated flightline emergency [Image 13 of 15]

    ROKAF; 8th CES Fire Fighters respond to simulated flightline emergency

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Firefighters with the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron respond to a simulated F-16 emergency and pilot egression during a Routine Training Event (RTE) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 26, 2022. Firefighters must respond to aircraft fire emergencies rapidly to preserve the lives of trapped pilots and mitigate damage to the plane. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 04:11
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROKAF; 8th CES Fire Fighters respond to simulated flightline emergency [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire Fighters
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    ROKAF
    Egress
    8 CES

