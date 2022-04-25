Staff Sgt. Colton Peer, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, carries a ladder during a simulated F-16 emergency and pilot egression at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 26, 2022. U.S. Air Force firefighters train regularly to respond to flightline emergencies rapidly and effectively, ensuring the safety of flightline personnel and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2022 Date Posted: 04.28.2022 04:11 Photo ID: 7164706 VIRIN: 220425-F-PS661-1312 Resolution: 5108x3364 Size: 1.32 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ROKAF; 8th CES Fire Fighters respond to simulated flightline emergency [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.