ROKAF; 8th CES Fire Fighters respond to simulated flightline emergency

U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force firefighters respond to a simulated F-16 emergency and pilot egression during a Routine Training Event (RTE) at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, April 26, 2022. The 8th Fighter Wing and Korean first responders regularly train together to increase interoperability and synchronize emergency response tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

Date Taken: 04.25.2022 Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR