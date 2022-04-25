ROKAF; 8th CES Fire Fighters respond to simulated flightline emergency

Firefighters with the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron respond to a simulated F-16 emergency and pilot egression during a Routine Training Event (RTE) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 26, 2022. Firefighters must respond to aircraft fire emergencies rapidly to preserve the lives of trapped pilots and mitigate damage to the plane. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

