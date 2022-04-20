U.S. Army Pacific and Indian Army senior leaders attends the 25th U.S. – India Executive Steering Group April 20 at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. The week-long ESG occurs annually and focuses on strategic discussions among USARPAC and Indian Army senior leaders. The ESG also focuses on prioritizing efforts in order to improve army-to-army relations, and interoperability between USARPAC and the Indian Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Monik Phan)

