U.S. Army Pacific and Indian Army senior leaders attends the 25th U.S. – India Executive Steering Group April 20 at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. The week-long ESG occurs annually and focuses on strategic discussions among USARPAC and Indian Army senior leaders. The ESG also focuses on prioritizing efforts in order to improve army-to-army relations, and interoperability between USARPAC and the Indian Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Monik Phan)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 23:41
|Photo ID:
|7164389
|VIRIN:
|220420-A-QK219-0014
|Resolution:
|5716x3811
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th U.S. – India Executive Steering Group [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Monik Phan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
