USARPAC CG meets with Indian Army DCOAS (Strategy)

From left to right, U.S. Army Pacific Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Scott A. Brzak, USARPAC Commanding General, Gen. Charles A. Flynn, and Indian Army Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy), Lt. Gen. Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, pose for a photo April 20 during the 25th U.S. – India Executive Steering Group held from April 19-22 at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. The ESG occurs annually and focuses on strategic discussions among USARPAC and Indian Army senior leaders. The ESG also focuses on prioritizing efforts in order to improve army-to-army relations, and interoperability between USARPAC and the Indian Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Monik Phan)

