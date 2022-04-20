Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARPAC CG meets with Indian Army DCOAS (Strategy)

    USARPAC CG meets with Indian Army DCOAS (Strategy)

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Monik Phan 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General, Gen. Charles A. Flynn, and Indian Army Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy), Lt. Gen. Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, pose for a photo April 20 during the 25th U.S. – India Executive Steering Group held from April 19-22 at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. The ESG occurs annually and focuses on strategic discussions among USARPAC and Indian Army senior leaders. The ESG also focuses on prioritizing efforts in order to improve army-to-army relations, and interoperability between USARPAC and the Indian Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Monik Phan)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC CG meets with Indian Army DCOAS (Strategy) [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Monik Phan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

