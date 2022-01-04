Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Annual Awards [Image 7 of 7]

    2022 Annual Awards

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cheyenne Lewis 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Brandon Johnson, 325th Fighter Wing Inspector General senior enlisted leader, left, poses for a photo during the wing’s annual awards ceremony in Panama City Beach, Florida, April 1, 2022. Johnson was selected as the 325th FW Senior Noncommissioned Officer of The Year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cheyenne Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 14:31
    Photo ID: 7163679
    VIRIN: 220401-F-JE952-1067
    Resolution: 5699x3799
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Annual Awards [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Cheyenne Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    TeamTyndall

