U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Brandon Johnson, 325th Fighter Wing Inspector General senior enlisted leader, left, poses for a photo during the wing’s annual awards ceremony in Panama City Beach, Florida, April 1, 2022. Johnson was selected as the 325th FW Senior Noncommissioned Officer of The Year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cheyenne Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 14:31
|Photo ID:
|7163679
|VIRIN:
|220401-F-JE952-1067
|Resolution:
|5699x3799
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Annual Awards [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Cheyenne Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
