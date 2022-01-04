Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Annual Awards [Image 4 of 7]

    2022 Annual Awards

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cheyenne Lewis 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Annual Award winners from Tyndall Air Force Base pose for a photo in Panama City Beach, Florida, April 1, 2022. The winners were selected from among their peers to represent the 325th Fighter Wing based on exemplary Airmanship within their units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cheyenne Lewis)

