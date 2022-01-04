Annual Award winners from Tyndall Air Force Base pose for a photo in Panama City Beach, Florida, April 1, 2022. The winners were selected from among their peers to represent the 325th Fighter Wing based on exemplary Airmanship within their units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cheyenne Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 14:31
|Photo ID:
|7163676
|VIRIN:
|220401-F-JE952-1050
|Resolution:
|7896x5264
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Annual Awards [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Cheyenne Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
