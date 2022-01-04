U.S. Airmen with the 325th Fighter Wing pose for a photo during the wing’s annual awards ceremony in Panama City Beach, Florida, April 1, 2022. Team Tyndall hosted the event to recognize members selected as annual award winners at the installation level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cheyenne Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.27.2022 14:31 Photo ID: 7163677 VIRIN: 220401-F-JE952-1058 Resolution: 7036x4691 Size: 4.5 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Annual Awards [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Cheyenne Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.