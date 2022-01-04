Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Annual Awards [Image 3 of 7]

    2022 Annual Awards

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cheyenne Lewis 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 325th Fighter Wing pose for a photo during the wing’s annual awards ceremony in Panama City Beach, Florida, April 1, 2022. Annual Awards recognizes members who have outstanding performance tremendously in their units, winning at the squadron and group levels, now representing at the base level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cheyenne Lewis)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 14:31
    Photo ID: 7163675
    VIRIN: 220401-F-JE952-1042
    Resolution: 6425x4283
    Size: 4.23 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
