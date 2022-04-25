Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220425-N-VJ326-1208 [Image 5 of 5]

    220425-N-VJ326-1208

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220425-N-VJ326-1208 SAN DIEGO (April 25, 2022) – Logistics Specialist Seaman Jaden Painter, from Willow Hill, Pennsylvania, right, and Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Alfredo Vasquez, from San Diego, inventory supplies aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 25, 2022. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 12:44
    Photo ID: 7163422
    VIRIN: 220425-N-VJ326-1208
    Resolution: 714x1000
    Size: 165.2 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    TAGS

    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

