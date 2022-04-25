220425-N-VJ326-1208 SAN DIEGO (April 25, 2022) – Logistics Specialist Seaman Jaden Painter, from Willow Hill, Pennsylvania, right, and Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Alfredo Vasquez, from San Diego, inventory supplies aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 25, 2022. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)
