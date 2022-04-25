Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220425-N-VJ326-1144

    220425-N-VJ326-1144

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220425-N-VJ326-1144 SAN DIEGO (April 25, 2022) – Gunnery Sgt. Charles Hayes, from Wilson, North Carolina, moves an MV-22 Osprey rotor in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 25, 2022. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

