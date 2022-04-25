220425-N-VJ326-1110 SAN DIEGO (April 25, 2022) – Interior Communications Electrician Seaman Declan Black, from New York, performs maintenance on a surveillance camera on the starboard catwalk aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 25, 2022. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 12:44
|Photo ID:
|7163420
|VIRIN:
|220425-N-VJ326-1110
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|365.91 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, 220425-N-VJ326-1110 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
