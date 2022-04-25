220425-N-VJ326-1110 SAN DIEGO (April 25, 2022) – Interior Communications Electrician Seaman Declan Black, from New York, performs maintenance on a surveillance camera on the starboard catwalk aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 25, 2022. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

