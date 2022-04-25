220425-N-VJ326-1011 SAN DIEGO (April 25, 2022) – Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) Andrew Stephens, from San Diego, moves an empty motor gasoline (MOGAS) barrel on the starboard catwalk aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 25, 2022. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 12:44
|Photo ID:
|7163418
|VIRIN:
|220425-N-VJ326-1011
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|347.05 KB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 220425-N-VJ326-1011 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
