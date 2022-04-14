Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spruance Conducts Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8]

    Spruance Conducts Flight Operations

    SEA OF JAPAN

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw 

    USS Spruance (DDG 111)

    SEA OF JAPAN (April 13, 2022) Sailors chocks and chains an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Raptors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71 on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

