Spruance Conducts Routine Maintenance

SEA OF JAPAN (April 13, 2022) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Traci Tucker, from Chattanooga, Tenn., conducts routine maintenance on a processor power supply aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

