    Spruance Conducts Routine Maintenance [Image 7 of 8]

    Spruance Conducts Routine Maintenance

    SEA OF JAPAN

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw 

    USS Spruance (DDG 111)

    SEA OF JAPAN (April 13, 2022) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Traci Tucker, from Chattanooga, Tenn., conducts routine maintenance on a processor power supply aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 11:02
    Photo ID: 7163200
    VIRIN: 220414-N-UJ411-1030
    Resolution: 2458x1639
    Size: 467.65 KB
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    maintenance
    ctt
    spruance
    csg 3
    ddg 111

