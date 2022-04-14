A OF JAPAN (April 13, 2022) Sailors chocks and chains an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Raptors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71 on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 11:02
|Photo ID:
|7163198
|VIRIN:
|220414-N-UJ411-1020
|Resolution:
|2366x1577
|Size:
|529.08 KB
|Location:
|SEA OF JAPAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spruance Conducts Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Taylor Crenshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT