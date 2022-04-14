Spruance Conducts Flight Operations

SEA OF JAPAN (April 13, 2022) Sailors chocks and chains an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Raptors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71 on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

