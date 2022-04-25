Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holocaust survivor shares mother’s story of resilience, survival in WWII concentration camps [Image 4 of 4]

    Holocaust survivor shares mother’s story of resilience, survival in WWII concentration camps

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Eva Clarke, Holocaust survivor, talks about how her mother, father, and other family members – along with thousands of others – were kept imprisoned at Auschwitz-Birkenau and other concentration camps by the Germans during World War II, at a Holocaust Remembrance Week event at RAF Mildenhall, England, April 25, 2022. Clark travels the country to share her mother’s story and raise awareness about the Holocaust, remember those who died, and help others learn the lessons of the Holocaust to help counteract any form of racism or prejudice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 07:15
    Photo ID: 7162831
    VIRIN: 220425-F-EJ686-1010
    Resolution: 4416x2913
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holocaust survivor shares mother’s story of resilience, survival in WWII concentration camps [Image 4 of 4], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Mildenhall
    U.S. Army
    Holocaust
    Holocaust Remembrance Week

