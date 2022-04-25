Holocaust survivor shares mother’s story of resilience, survival in WWII concentration camps

Eva Clarke, Holocaust survivor, talks about how her mother, father, and other family members – along with thousands of others – were kept imprisoned at Auschwitz-Birkenau and other concentration camps by the Germans during World War II, at a Holocaust Remembrance Week event at RAF Mildenhall, England, April 25, 2022. Clark travels the country to share her mother’s story and raise awareness about the Holocaust, remember those who died, and help others learn the lessons of the Holocaust to help counteract any form of racism or prejudice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

