    Holocaust survivor shares mother’s story of resilience, survival in WWII concentration camps

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.25.2022

    Eva Clarke (aged 5) and her mother, Anka Nathan, in Cardiff in 1950. Eva moved to Cardiff with her mother in 1948, after living with her aunt for three years. Eva’s parents, both Jewish, were kept prisoner for three years by the Germans in concentration camps until the U.S. Army liberated the camps in 1945, just days after Eva was born. (Courtesy photo)

    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    World War II
    U.S. Army
    Holocaust

