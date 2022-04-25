This postcard was sent from Auschwitz-Birkenau from Eva’s mother’s older sister, Zdena, to her cousin, Olga Sronkova. Olga survived the war – Eva and her mother later lived with her for three years – but the rest of the family in the concentration camps, including Zdena, were dead before the postcard was even sent. (Courtesy photo)
Holocaust survivor shares mother’s story of resilience, survival in WWII concentration camps
