    Holocaust survivor shares mother’s story of resilience, survival in WWII concentration camps [Image 3 of 4]

    Holocaust survivor shares mother’s story of resilience, survival in WWII concentration camps

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.25.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Anka and Bernd Nathan, Eva Clarke’s parents, pose for a photo on their wedding day, May 15, 1940. They were taken prisoner by the Germans during World War II because they were Jewish, and held prisoner in concentration and death camps. Bernd was shot dead Jan. 18, 1945, during a death march while Anka was prisoner in Auschwitz-Birkenau. Pregnant at the time of her husband’s death, Anka gave birth to daughter Eva April 29, 1945, on the back of a coal truck, one day after the Germans ran out of gas for the gas chamber. (Courtesy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holocaust survivor shares mother’s story of resilience, survival in WWII concentration camps [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    U.S. Army
    Holocaust
    Holocaust Remembrance Week

