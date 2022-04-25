Holocaust survivor shares mother’s story of resilience, survival in WWII concentration camps

Anka and Bernd Nathan, Eva Clarke’s parents, pose for a photo on their wedding day, May 15, 1940. They were taken prisoner by the Germans during World War II because they were Jewish, and held prisoner in concentration and death camps. Bernd was shot dead Jan. 18, 1945, during a death march while Anka was prisoner in Auschwitz-Birkenau. Pregnant at the time of her husband’s death, Anka gave birth to daughter Eva April 29, 1945, on the back of a coal truck, one day after the Germans ran out of gas for the gas chamber. (Courtesy photo)
