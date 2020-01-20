Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th Air Refueling Wing Incentive Flight

    100th Air Refueling Wing Incentive Flight

    UNITED KINGDOM

    01.20.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 100th Air Refueling Wing command post, and 100th Comptroller Squadron, participated in an incentive flight on Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, on April 25, 2022. Opportunities like this allow Airmen to experience the mission they support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift)

    This work, 100th Air Refueling Wing Incentive Flight, by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USAFE
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100th Comptroller Squadron
    100th Air Refueling Wing command post

