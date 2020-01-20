Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th Air Refueling Wing Incentive Flight [Image 3 of 5]

    100th Air Refueling Wing Incentive Flight

    UNITED KINGDOM

    01.20.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Scott Clark, 100th Comptroller Squadron deputy disbursing officer, and Neftaly Clark, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron transition managment office inspector, listen to the communications on-board a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 25, 2022. Members of the 100th CPTS were given the opportunity to fly in an incentive flight to gain a better understanding of the mission they support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2020
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 06:11
    Photo ID: 7162818
    VIRIN: 200120-F-FY723-0147
    Resolution: 7526x5017
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: GB
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USAFE
    100th
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100th Comptroller Squadron
    100th Air Refueling Wing command post

