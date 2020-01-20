U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Faith Brooks, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing command post emergency action controller, and Senior Airman Kayeleigh Mullins, 100th ARW command post senior emergency action controller, peer out the window of a KC-135 Stratotanker above Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 25, 2022. Members of the RAF Mildenhall command post were given the opportunity to fly in an incentive flight to gain a better understanding of the mission they support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 06:11
|Photo ID:
|7162817
|VIRIN:
|200120-F-FY723-0142
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th Air Refueling Wing Incentive Flight [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
