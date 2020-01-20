Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th Air Refueling Wing Incentive Flight [Image 2 of 5]

    100th Air Refueling Wing Incentive Flight

    UNITED KINGDOM

    01.20.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Faith Brooks, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing command post emergency action controller, and Senior Airman Kayeleigh Mullins, 100th ARW command post senior emergency action controller, peer out the window of a KC-135 Stratotanker above Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 25, 2022. Members of the RAF Mildenhall command post were given the opportunity to fly in an incentive flight to gain a better understanding of the mission they support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2020
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 06:11
    Photo ID: 7162817
    VIRIN: 200120-F-FY723-0142
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th Air Refueling Wing Incentive Flight [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USAFE
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100th Comptroller Squadron
    100th Air Refueling Wing command post

