100th Air Refueling Wing Incentive Flight

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Faith Brooks, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing command post emergency action controller, and Senior Airman Kayeleigh Mullins, 100th ARW command post senior emergency action controller, peer out the window of a KC-135 Stratotanker above Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 25, 2022. Members of the RAF Mildenhall command post were given the opportunity to fly in an incentive flight to gain a better understanding of the mission they support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift)

