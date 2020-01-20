U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jonah Taveras, 100th Comptroller Squadron accounting technician, watches an in air refuel from the boom pod of a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 25, 2022. Members of the 100th CPTS were given the opportunity to fly in an incentive flight to gain a better understanding of the mission they support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift)
This work, 100th Air Refueling Wing Incentive Flight [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS
