    Wolf Pack at Night: Defenders [Image 5 of 5]

    Wolf Pack at Night: Defenders

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airmen Caleb McCoy and Anthony Montgomery, and Staff Sgt. Marcus Goodway, patrol the end of runway during routine training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 24, 2022. The 8th SFS defenders’ main priority is to protect and defend Kunsan AB, home of the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 05:15
    Photo ID: 7162790
    VIRIN: 220424-F-SQ280-0133
    Resolution: 5569x3712
    Size: 17.84 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack at Night: Defenders [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wolf Pack
    Security Forces
    8 SFS
    8 FW
    Defender
    Defensor Fortis

