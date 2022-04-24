Wolf Pack at Night: Defenders

Senior Airman Anthony Montgomery, 8th Security Forces Squadron defender, holds his weapon during routine training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 24, 2022. The 8th SFS defenders’ main priority is to protect and defend Kunsan AB, home of the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

