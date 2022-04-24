Wolf Pack at Night: Defenders

Airman 1st Class Dylan Webb, 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit avionics technician and 8th Security Forces Squadron augmentee, patrols from a defensive fighting position during routine training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 24, 2022. The 8th SFS defenders’ main priority is to protect and defend Kunsan AB, home of the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)
