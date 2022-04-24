Airman 1st Class Aizlynn Ford, 8th Security Forces Squadron defender, patrols from a Humvee during routine training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 24, 2022. The 8th SFS defenders’ main priority is to protect and defend Kunsan AB, home of the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2022 Date Posted: 04.27.2022 05:15 Photo ID: 7162786 VIRIN: 220424-F-SQ280-0037 Resolution: 5685x3790 Size: 17.16 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf Pack at Night: Defenders [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.