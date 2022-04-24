Tactical Combat Casualty Care students assigned to various units across Incirlik Air Base practice administering patient care under fire during the first combined Medic-X and TCCC course hosted by the 39th Medical Group at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 24, 2022. The five-day course integrated multi-capable airman concepts into the existing TCCC curriculum to prepare all medics for prolonged field care. The Air Force Medical Service tasked the 39th MDG to beta test a combined curriculum making this the first training of its kind in the Air Force. (U.S. Air force photo by Staff Sergeant Gabrielle Winn)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 04:54
|Photo ID:
|7162784
|VIRIN:
|220424-F-DS607-4856
|Resolution:
|6498x4332
|Size:
|5.44 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 39 MDG hosts first-of-its-kind combined combat lifesaver course in Air Force [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Gabrielle Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT