Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    39 MDG hosts first-of-its-kind combined combat lifesaver course in Air Force [Image 7 of 11]

    39 MDG hosts first-of-its-kind combined combat lifesaver course in Air Force

    INCIRLIK, TURKEY

    04.24.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Gabrielle Winn 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Tactical Combat Casualty Care students assigned to various units across Incirlik Air Base scan for threats as a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter takes off during the first combined Medic-X and TCCC course hosted by the 39th Medical Group at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 24, 2022. The five-day course integrated multi-capable airman concepts into the existing TCCC curriculum to prepare all medics for prolonged field care. The Air Force Medical Service tasked the 39th MDG to beta test a combined curriculum making this the first training of its kind in the Air Force. (U.S. Air force photo by Staff Sergeant Gabrielle Winn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 04:54
    Photo ID: 7162781
    VIRIN: 220424-F-DS607-4735
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK, TR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39 MDG hosts first-of-its-kind combined combat lifesaver course in Air Force [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Gabrielle Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    39 MDG hosts first-of-its-kind combined combat lifesaver course in Air Force
    39 MDG hosts first-of-its-kind combined combat lifesaver course in Air Force
    39 MDG hosts first-of-its-kind combined combat lifesaver course in Air Force
    39 MDG hosts first-of-its-kind combined combat lifesaver course in Air Force
    39 MDG hosts first-of-its-kind combined combat lifesaver course in Air Force
    39 MDG hosts first-of-its-kind combined combat lifesaver course in Air Force
    39 MDG hosts first-of-its-kind combined combat lifesaver course in Air Force
    39 MDG hosts first-of-its-kind combined combat lifesaver course in Air Force
    39 MDG hosts first-of-its-kind combined combat lifesaver course in Air Force
    39 MDG hosts first-of-its-kind combined combat lifesaver course in Air Force
    39 MDG hosts first-of-its-kind combined combat lifesaver course in Air Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TCCC
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT