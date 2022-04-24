39 MDG hosts first-of-its-kind combined combat lifesaver course in Air Force

A Tactical Combat Casualty Care student carries a simulated casualty to safety during the final exercise scenario as part of the first combined Medic-X and TCCC course hosted by the 39th Medical Group at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 24, 2022. The five-day course integrated multi-capable airman concepts into the existing TCCC curriculum to prepare all medics for prolonged field care. The Air Force Medical Service tasked the 39th MDG to beta test a combined curriculum making this the first training of its kind in the Air Force. (U.S. Air force photo by Staff Sergeant Gabrielle Winn)

