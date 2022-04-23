Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39 MDG hosts first-of-its-kind combined combat lifesaver course in Air Force

    INCIRLIK, TURKEY

    04.23.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Gabrielle Winn 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Tactical Combat Casualty Care students fasten a litter to a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during the first combined Medic-X and TCCC course hosted by the 39th Medical Group at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 23, 2022. The five-day course integrated multi-capable airman concepts into the existing TCCC curriculum to prepare all medics for prolonged field care. The Air Force Medical Service tasked the 39th MDG to beta test a combined curriculum making this the first training of its kind in the Air Force. (U.S. Air force photo by Staff Sergeant Gabrielle Winn)

    TCCC
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing

