Tactical Combat Casualty Care students fasten a litter to a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during the first combined Medic-X and TCCC course hosted by the 39th Medical Group at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 23, 2022. The five-day course integrated multi-capable airman concepts into the existing TCCC curriculum to prepare all medics for prolonged field care. The Air Force Medical Service tasked the 39th MDG to beta test a combined curriculum making this the first training of its kind in the Air Force. (U.S. Air force photo by Staff Sergeant Gabrielle Winn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2022 Date Posted: 04.27.2022 04:54 Photo ID: 7162778 VIRIN: 220423-F-DS607-4959 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 5.35 MB Location: INCIRLIK, TR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39 MDG hosts first-of-its-kind combined combat lifesaver course in Air Force [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Gabrielle Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.