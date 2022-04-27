Pfc. Ethan Smith is an Eighth Army Soldier serving in 1st Battalion, 38th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division at Camp Casey, South Korea as a fire control specialist. Smith, from Blue Ridge, Georgia, says the thing he most enjoys about his current duties is getting the opportunity to live and work in a foreign country. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Taylor Gray/20th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 03:20
|Photo ID:
|7162725
|VIRIN:
|220427-A-YX677-0089
|Resolution:
|5962x3776
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of Eighth Army [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
