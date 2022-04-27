Cpl. Kevin Drewitt is an Eighth Army Soldier serving with 1st Battalion, 38th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division at Camp Casey, South Korea. He serves as a signal system support specialist. Drewitt say his favorite thing about his job is getting to work with lots of new people and different equipment. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Taylor Gray/20th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 03:20
|Photo ID:
|7162722
|VIRIN:
|220427-A-YX677-0032
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of Eighth Army [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
