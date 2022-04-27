Faces of Eighth Army

Cpl. Kevin Drewitt is an Eighth Army Soldier serving with 1st Battalion, 38th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division at Camp Casey, South Korea. He serves as a signal system support specialist. Drewitt say his favorite thing about his job is getting to work with lots of new people and different equipment. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Taylor Gray/20th Public Affairs Detachment)

