Pfc. Sabrina Peak is an Eighth Army Soldier serving with 1st Battalion, 38th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division at Camp Casey, South Korea as a Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) crewmember. Peak says driving the 55,000-pound MLRS is one of her favorite tasks that comes with her job. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Taylor Gray/20th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 03:20
|Photo ID:
|7162723
|VIRIN:
|220427-A-YX677-0041
|Resolution:
|5434x4051
|Size:
|941.99 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of Eighth Army [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
