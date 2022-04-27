Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of Eighth Army [Image 2 of 4]

    Faces of Eighth Army

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Taylor Gray 

    8th Army

    Pfc. Sabrina Peak is an Eighth Army Soldier serving with 1st Battalion, 38th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division at Camp Casey, South Korea as a Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) crewmember. Peak says driving the 55,000-pound MLRS is one of her favorite tasks that comes with her job. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Taylor Gray/20th Public Affairs Detachment)

    This work, Faces of Eighth Army [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Korea
    2nd Infantry Division
    MLRS
    Multiple Launch Rocket System
    MLRS Crewmember

